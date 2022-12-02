Head-To-Head Survey: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) & Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) and Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forma Therapeutics has a beta of -0.94, meaning that its share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Forma Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -107.02% -28.89% -23.89% Forma Therapeutics N/A -39.68% -35.33%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 0 2 2 0 2.50 Forma Therapeutics 0 5 1 0 2.17

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Twist Bioscience and Forma Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $40.25, indicating a potential upside of 44.47%. Forma Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.17, indicating a potential upside of 45.76%. Given Forma Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forma Therapeutics is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Forma Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $203.57 million 7.74 -$217.86 million ($4.03) -6.91 Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 9.52 -$172.96 million ($4.00) -5.00

Forma Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forma Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Forma Therapeutics beats Twist Bioscience on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has collaboration agreements with Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; Vivlion GmbH.; Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc.; deepCDR Biologics AG; and Centogene N.V to develop advanced sequencing tools. It also has a research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to use proprietary antibody libraries to discover therapeutic antibodies against multiple targets. Twist Bioscience Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. As of October 14, 2022, Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Novo Nordisk A/S.

