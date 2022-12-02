Head to Head Contrast: Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirent Communications and Orbsat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirent Communications $576.00 million 3.65 $89.20 million N/A N/A Orbsat $5.69 million 1.83 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Spirent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

This table compares Spirent Communications and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Spirent Communications and Orbsat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirent Communications 0 1 0 0 2.00 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Orbsat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spirent Communications beats Orbsat on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirent Communications

(Get Rating)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services. The Networks & Security segment develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualised networks, cloud, and proactive security validation; and offers Ethernet/IP performance testing solutions, as well as provides navigation satellite system test and simulation solutions while addressing opportunities in the broader positioning, navigation, and timing market. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

About Orbsat

(Get Rating)

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.