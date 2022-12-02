Harmony Hits Market Capitalization of $189.76 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $189.76 million and approximately $10.51 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harmony has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009708 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.43 or 0.06282737 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00506619 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Harmony Profile
Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,696,333,282 coins and its circulating supply is 12,892,349,282 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Harmony
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.
