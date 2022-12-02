Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $3.62

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.46. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 49,551 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMY shares. StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. UBS Group cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 49.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,342,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

