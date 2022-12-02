H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s (HNNMY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HNNMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 100 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.11.

HNNMY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 228,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,497. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.28. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

