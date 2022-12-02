GYEN (GYEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $39.55 Million

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last week, GYEN has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $39.55 million and $232,962.42 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.35 or 0.06192910 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00507928 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,239.91 or 0.30894570 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

