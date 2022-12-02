GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Down 15.7%

Shares of GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Rating) fell 15.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). 41,727,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 557% from the average session volume of 6,355,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.86 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79. The company has a market capitalization of £10.84 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.14.

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

