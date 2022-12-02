GSK’s (GSK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($17.94) price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GSK. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.35) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.73) to GBX 1,600 ($19.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.55) price target on GSK in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.65) price objective on GSK in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,622 ($19.40).
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,415.40 ($16.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £57.57 billion and a PE ratio of 1,298.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,371.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,528.58.
GSK Cuts Dividend
Insider Transactions at GSK
In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($15.84) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($51,002.27). Insiders bought 3,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,706 in the last 90 days.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Stories
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.