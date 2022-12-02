GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Boosted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,216 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.53) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.74) to GBX 1,535 ($18.36) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,589.17.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 15.20%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

