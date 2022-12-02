GSK (NYSE:GSK) Given New GBX 1,550 Price Target at Citigroup

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,975 ($23.63) to GBX 1,550 ($18.54) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.53) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.74) to GBX 1,535 ($18.36) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 0.7 %

GSK stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. GSK has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSK will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.