Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,000 shares, a growth of 130.2% from the October 31st total of 220,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities lowered Grupo Comercial Chedraui from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a 84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GCHEF remained flat at $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates self-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

