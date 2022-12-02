Greggs (LON:GRG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,003.35

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,003.35 ($23.97) and traded as high as GBX 2,337.12 ($27.96). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,316 ($27.71), with a volume of 387,801 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRG shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,600 ($43.07) to GBX 3,000 ($35.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.33) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Greggs alerts:

Greggs Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,021.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,005.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 2,048.28.

Insider Activity

Greggs Company Profile

In other news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,772 ($21.20) per share, for a total transaction of £265.80 ($317.98).

(Get Rating)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.