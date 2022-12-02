Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Sells 1,401,265 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. reduced its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,199,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,401,265 shares during the quarter. NetEase accounts for 9.1% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $205,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,197,000 after buying an additional 757,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,870,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,322,000 after purchasing an additional 281,489 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 31.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,849,000 after purchasing an additional 534,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,792,000 after purchasing an additional 191,068 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 21.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,210,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,989,000 after purchasing an additional 216,897 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTES shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC cut their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.40. The company had a trading volume of 62,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $113.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

