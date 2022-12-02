Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 687.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 0.2% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.15.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LULU traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $383.06. 21,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,631. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.69 and a 200 day moving average of $309.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

