Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Grows Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 744,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises approximately 2.1% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $47,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 166.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 792.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 43.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in DoorDash by 27.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.
In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,148. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
