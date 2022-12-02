Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $104.43 and last traded at $106.31. Approximately 3,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 203,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.63.
LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.55.
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.
