Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $104.43 and last traded at $106.31. Approximately 3,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 203,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.63.

LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 417.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 25,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

