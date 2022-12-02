Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.89 and last traded at $38.89. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92.

