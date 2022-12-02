Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSST. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSST opened at $49.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.77. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $50.56.

