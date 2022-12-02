Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Down 5.2 %

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.07. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

