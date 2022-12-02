Gnosis (GNO) Achieves Market Cap of $237.48 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Gnosis has a total market cap of $237.48 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can now be bought for $92.06 or 0.00541550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gnosis has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars.

