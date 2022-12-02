GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GMS. Truist Financial lowered shares of GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of GMS to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of GMS opened at $50.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99. GMS has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $61.79.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $228,550.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,208.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at $254,666,868.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $228,550.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,208.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 32.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 98.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at $109,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

