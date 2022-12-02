Global Ports (LON:GPH) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Rating) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99.76 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.21). Approximately 91,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 46,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.22).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Global Ports Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £63.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,188.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.86.

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

Featured Stories

