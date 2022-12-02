Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Short Interest Down 19.0% in November

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blockchain Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $8,343,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 829,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 244,362 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $7,956,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $7,280,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $6,163,000.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GBBK stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

