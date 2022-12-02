Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,970.76

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,970.76 and traded as high as $3,290.25. Givaudan shares last traded at $3,290.25, with a volume of 28 shares trading hands.

Givaudan Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,980.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,228.99.

Givaudan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.