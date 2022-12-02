Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1-2% yr/yr to ~$2.37-2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.50-$5.90 EPS.

Shares of GCO opened at $48.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

