General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $85.42 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.44.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

