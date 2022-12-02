General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $2,103,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in General Dynamics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $252.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $190.32 and a one year high of $254.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.80.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

