Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 65.8% in November

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the October 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Geely Automobile Trading Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS GELYY traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $29.97. 18,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,503. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $62.19.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geely Automobile (GELYY)
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.