Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 65.8% in November

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the October 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Geely Automobile Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS GELYY traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $29.97. 18,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,503. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $62.19.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

