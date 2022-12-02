Gary D. Fields Sells 5,000 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,182.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $79.51. 3,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average is $59.29. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

AAON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AAON to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

