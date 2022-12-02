Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
GLMD stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.