Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

GLMD stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

