Gala (GALA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $59.95 Million

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Gala has a market capitalization of $175.87 million and approximately $59.95 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gala

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

