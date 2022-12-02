FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
FutureFuel Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of FF opened at $8.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $382.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel
About FutureFuel
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
