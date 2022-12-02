FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FF opened at $8.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $382.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

About FutureFuel

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 48,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 535,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 64,920 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 301,269 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.