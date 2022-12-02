FUNToken Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $72.49 million and $1.15 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

