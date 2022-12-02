Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €28.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €28.50 ($29.38) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($38.14) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($39.18) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($45.36) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, set a €44.00 ($45.36) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

FRA FPE opened at €28.65 ($29.54) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €24.92 and its 200-day moving average is €24.23. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($38.56) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($46.19).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

