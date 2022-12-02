FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) VP David H. Devilliers III Sells 400 Shares

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) VP David H. Devilliers III sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $23,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,195.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FRPH opened at $59.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.01. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.53 million, a PE ratio of 458.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in FRP by 8.8% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FRP during the first quarter worth $615,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in FRP during the second quarter worth $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in FRP during the first quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in FRP by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 954,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FRP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

