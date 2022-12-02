Frax Price Index Share Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.65 Million (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00006382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a total market cap of $120.65 million and $71,737.31 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.46 or 0.06196687 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.05 or 0.00507612 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.98 or 0.30875353 BTC.

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

