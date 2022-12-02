Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 140.5% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.52. 17,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,791. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.