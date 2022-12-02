Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the October 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Fortescue Metals Group Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.21. 32,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,018. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72.
Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortescue Metals Group (FSUGY)
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.