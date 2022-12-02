Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the October 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.21. 32,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,018. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

