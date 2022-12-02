Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $695.48

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 695.48 ($8.32) and traded as high as GBX 839.70 ($10.05). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 825 ($9.87), with a volume of 29,223 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of £484.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,160.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 697.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 860.94.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

