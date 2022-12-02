FlatQube (QUBE) Price Reaches $1.98 on Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $29.57 million and approximately $7,705.12 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FlatQube has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00011666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.97008129 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,252.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

