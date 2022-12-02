Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-$4.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. Five Below also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.93-3.09 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 7.81%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

