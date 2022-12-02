Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Increased by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,079 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 2.2% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 26,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $105.03 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average of $99.30.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

