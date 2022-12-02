First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.39% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $13,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 113,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 34,486 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.37. 13,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,857. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $53.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

