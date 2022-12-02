First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the October 31st total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.64. 132,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,350. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $31.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,412,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376,288 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 206,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 79,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,497,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 442,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 182,877 shares in the last quarter.

