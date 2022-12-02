First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the October 31st total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.64. 132,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,350. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $31.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.
