First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Up 19.8% in November

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RFEU stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.00. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $78.41.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000.

