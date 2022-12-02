First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Up 19.8% in November

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RFEU stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.00. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $78.41.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.