First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the October 31st total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.98. 70,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,166. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.