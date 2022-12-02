First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.159 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM remained flat at $59.38 on Thursday. 2,644,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,820. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,564.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter.

