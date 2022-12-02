First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of FSFG stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $22.50. 1,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392. The company has a market capitalization of $159.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $28.55.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $379,972.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,296.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

