First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 552,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,597 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $78,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE FRC opened at $127.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.44. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $217.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.08.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.