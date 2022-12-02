First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Gap Up to $36.95

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.95, but opened at $38.18. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $606.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

